Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Up 133.3% in December

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

OTCMKTS TWODY traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849 shares, compared to its average volume of 639. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.84.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.