TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Short Interest Down 73.4% in December

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the December 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPCS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.30. 27,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,859. TechPrecision has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 million, a PE ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 0.67.

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter.

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems primarily in the United States. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems.

