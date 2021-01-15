Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TECK. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.47.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 207,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 19.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 43.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.