Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Holdings Cut by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,646 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,718,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $5,377,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.25.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $6,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,521,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.33, for a total transaction of $681,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,517.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,323,047 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $6.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.54. 2,744,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.08 and a 200-day moving average of $207.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.09 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.15 and a 12 month high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

