Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Short Interest Up 156.3% in December

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 156.3% from the December 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TKOI remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 204,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,966. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.11. Telkonet has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

Get Telkonet alerts:

Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter. Telkonet had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 101.91%.

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart platform of intelligent automation solutions in support of the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Telkonet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkonet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.