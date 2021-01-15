Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Up 116.1% in December

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a growth of 116.1% from the December 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
TDF traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $24.18. 36,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,161. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $25.47.
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $3.1975 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th.
About Templeton Dragon Fund
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.
