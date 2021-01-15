Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Up 116.1% in December

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a growth of 116.1% from the December 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

TDF traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $24.18. 36,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,161. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $3.1975 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Stolper Co raised its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 20,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

About Templeton Dragon Fund

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

