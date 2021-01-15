Teucrium Sugar (NYSEARCA:CANE) Trading Up 4.5%

Teucrium Sugar (NYSEARCA:CANE) was up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.13. Approximately 130,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 100,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teucrium Sugar stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teucrium Sugar (NYSEARCA:CANE) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,456 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 6.35% of Teucrium Sugar worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

