The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in The Allstate by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 57,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate by 8.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate by 94.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 19,373 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 52.4% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 140,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 48,466 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 38.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL stock opened at $109.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays began coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.87.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

