The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANDE shares. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of The Andersons stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.57. The company has a market cap of $836.32 million, a PE ratio of -362.29 and a beta of 0.74. The Andersons has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Andersons will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Andersons by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 127,107 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Andersons by 284.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 212,247 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Andersons by 86.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Andersons by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Andersons by 48.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

