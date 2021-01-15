The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have $57.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $44.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.18.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $46.53 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 59,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 30,594 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 30.8% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 72.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

