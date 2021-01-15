The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 2,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,042,365 shares of company stock valued at $26,480,405 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.96.

Shares of BX stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.41. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

