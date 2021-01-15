The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.37). The Chefs’ Warehouse posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $254.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.85 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 525,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,604. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $40.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 2.46.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $41,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares in the company, valued at $943,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 659,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,372,000 after purchasing an additional 337,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

