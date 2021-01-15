The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.5% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.18.

KO stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.23. The stock had a trading volume of 31,150,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,724,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

