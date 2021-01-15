The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) (LON:FLTR) a £171 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a £171 ($223.41) price target on Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) (LON:FLTR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a £175 ($228.64) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of £102.54 ($133.97).

Get Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:FLTR opened at £148.60 ($194.15) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is £149.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is £128.53. The company has a market cap of £26.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 160.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.98. Flutter Entertainment plc has a one year low of GBX 5,004 ($65.38) and a one year high of £162.90 ($212.83).

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.