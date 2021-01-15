The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Shares Purchased by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period. The New Germany Fund accounts for about 2.1% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,153,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after acquiring an additional 36,957 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 279,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 14.4% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 228,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 28,762 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GF remained flat at $$19.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 56,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,907. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $21.69.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 0.68%.

About The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

