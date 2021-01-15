The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Steve Ming Lo Sells 13,382 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 13,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $318,357.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,049 shares in the company, valued at $976,555.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

The RealReal stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 3.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 16,046 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The RealReal by 609.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 108,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The RealReal by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The RealReal by 24.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The RealReal by 1,099.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

