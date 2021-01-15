The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The RealReal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The RealReal from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The RealReal from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The RealReal in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.44.

Shares of REAL opened at $27.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.80. The RealReal has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 3.62.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The RealReal will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,132.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 13,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $318,357.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,049 shares in the company, valued at $976,555.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 811,108 shares of company stock valued at $16,546,976 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 3,609.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,745,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The RealReal by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after buying an additional 2,323,647 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The RealReal by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,062,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,281,000 after buying an additional 2,207,687 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,921,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in The RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,649,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

