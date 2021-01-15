The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SMUUY stock remained flat at $$12.44 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 350. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. The Siam Commercial Bank Public has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $15.49.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various financial products and services. It operates in four segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, such as savings, current, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and treasury bills; accident, savings, health expense, cancer, heritage and life protection, income protection, travel, motor, loan protection, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; and various payment services.

