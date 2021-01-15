The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for The Southern in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Southern’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SO. Mizuho increased their price target on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.87.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $59.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.94. The Southern has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Southern by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,321,000 after acquiring an additional 822,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,920 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,785,000 after purchasing an additional 133,195 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Southern by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,302,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,285,000 after purchasing an additional 152,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Southern by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,887,000 after purchasing an additional 148,470 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

