The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Short Interest Up 57.2% in December

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,300 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the December 15th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,113.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Star Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Get The Star Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of EHGRF opened at $2.43 on Friday. The Star Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73.

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates integrated resorts in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Star Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Star Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.