The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives $157.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,128,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 164.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,721,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.21.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

