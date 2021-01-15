The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Shares of YORW opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.17 million, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92. The York Water has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $51.27.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The York Water will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1874 per share. This is a boost from The York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in The York Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The York Water by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in The York Water by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The York Water by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The York Water by 518.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company owns and operates two wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

