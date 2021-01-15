The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Trading Down 9.3%

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s stock price dropped 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $11.92. Approximately 1,666,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 20,072,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14.

Get The9 alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The9 stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 94,815 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.31% of The9 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.