Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Outperform

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRI. Scotiabank upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

NYSE:TRI opened at $78.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.64. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 123.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 44.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 267.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. 20.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.