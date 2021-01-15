Thore Cash (TCH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $63,770.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 39.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $36,472.70 and $63,770.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.69 or 0.00391602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 524.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000032 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

Thore Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

