thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,538,000 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the December 15th total of 5,418,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 310.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays set a $35.00 price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TYEKF opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.11. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($6.72) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 135.51% and a negative net margin of 5.74%.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

