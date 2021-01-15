Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) PT Raised to $1.00

Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $0.60 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TNMCF opened at $0.63 on Monday. Titan Mining has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.

About Titan Mining

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It explores for zinc ores and base metals. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States. It holds interests in approximately 80,000 acres of mineral interests in the Empire State Mine project.

