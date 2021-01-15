Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) PT Raised to $1.00

Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $0.60 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
TNMCF opened at $0.63 on Monday. Titan Mining has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.
About Titan Mining
