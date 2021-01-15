Tokyo Electron Limited to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tokyo Electron in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokyo Electron’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TOELY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tokyo Electron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS:TOELY opened at $105.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.18. Tokyo Electron has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.09.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

