Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Short Interest Down 37.8% in December

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the December 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS TGLVY opened at $6.30 on Friday. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2806 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

