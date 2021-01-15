TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Price Target Increased to C$3.56 by Analysts at ATB Capital

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) had its price objective increased by ATB Capital from C$3.28 to C$3.56 in a report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.15 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$2.75 target price on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities lowered shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from a buy rating to a tender rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.14 in a report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$3.42 to C$3.99 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.24.

Shares of TSE:TOG opened at C$2.95 on Monday. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$651.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$90.82 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO)

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

