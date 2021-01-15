Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a C$101.00 price target on the stock.

TIH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$75.00 to C$91.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$96.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$78.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$94.19.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) stock opened at C$88.35 on Tuesday. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$52.36 and a 52-week high of C$94.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$90.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$80.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$921.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$926.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 3.7500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.65, for a total value of C$265,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,369,445.35. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.00, for a total transaction of C$255,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,605 shares in the company, valued at C$17,653,240. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,776 shares of company stock worth $1,707,521.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

