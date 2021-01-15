TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) Given a €40.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €37.70 ($44.35) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €41.50 ($48.82) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.45 ($49.95).

Shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) stock opened at €37.80 ($44.47) on Friday. TOTAL SE has a 1 year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 1 year high of €49.33 ($58.04). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.81.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

