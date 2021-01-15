Totally plc (TLY.L) (LON:TLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.00

Totally plc (TLY.L) (LON:TLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 26 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 24.90 ($0.33), with a volume of 955258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.33).

The firm has a market capitalization of £43.72 million and a PE ratio of -120.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41.

Totally plc (TLY.L) Company Profile (LON:TLY)

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Totally plc (TLY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Totally plc (TLY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.