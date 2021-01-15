TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TPI Composites from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James downgraded TPI Composites from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.73.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $69.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.66. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $71.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $474.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $2,572,074.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 20,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $892,901.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,967,820 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in TPI Composites by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in TPI Composites by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.