TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCON. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ikarian Capital, Llc acquired 520,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,996.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,086.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,028,224 shares of company stock worth $9,057,406. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $152.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.11. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.27. As a group, equities analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

