Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,838,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 635.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $371,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.15.

TSCO traded up $3.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.44. 1,516,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,843. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.61 and a 200 day moving average of $141.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $157.08.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.