Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 4,550 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,706% compared to the typical volume of 252 call options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 651.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in GasLog Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in GasLog Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.82. 609,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,002. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $188.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

