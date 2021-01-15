Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Short Interest Down 30.3% in December

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the December 15th total of 139,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of TNLIF opened at $5.73 on Friday. Trainline has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

