Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Booking by 13.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,894,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $15,140,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. boosted its stake in Booking by 43.2% during the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Booking by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,577,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,914.07.

Booking stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,182.59. The company had a trading volume of 272,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,697. The stock has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.74, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,290.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,134.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1,867.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $45.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

