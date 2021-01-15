Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 12,627 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the period. XPO Logistics accounts for 1.4% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of XPO Logistics worth $8,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 54.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,622,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,711 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 22.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 670,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,734,000 after acquiring an additional 123,789 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.80. The company had a trading volume of 837,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 147.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.66.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

