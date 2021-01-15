Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 68 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded up $7.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $242.98. The company had a trading volume of 29,414,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,693,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $657.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $13.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.43.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

