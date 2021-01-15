Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $30.43 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,276 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 5.4% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $30,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,328,186 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $504,590,000 after buying an additional 145,139 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $13.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $528.01. 6,736,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,778,197. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $529.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.84.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,164 shares of company stock valued at $21,990,509 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

