Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,949 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.0% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN traded up $6.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $517.91. 842,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,474. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $493.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $566.81. The company has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $328.13 and a 12 month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. FIX upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.39.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

