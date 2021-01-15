Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,700 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.76. 290,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,344. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.65.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.