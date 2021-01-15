Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,379 Shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Aerospace (NYSEARCA:DFEN)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Aerospace (NYSEARCA:DFEN) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,379 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Aerospace worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Aerospace stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,484,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,198. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Aerospace has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $72.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14.

