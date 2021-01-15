Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,387 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 136.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $456,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.03. 837,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.67 and a 200 day moving average of $67.98. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $73.92. The company has a market capitalization of $167.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.