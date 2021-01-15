Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,535 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares alerts:

LABU traded up $10.97 on Thursday, hitting $128.22. The company had a trading volume of 909,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,593. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $129.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LABU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.