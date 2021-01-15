Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.62

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.62 and traded as high as $17.26. Tredegar shares last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 184,371 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $575.16 million, a P/E ratio of 214.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.92 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 0.31%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $6.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Tredegar by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Tredegar by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Tredegar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tredegar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Tredegar by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tredegar (NYSE:TG)

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the Sure&Soft, Soft Quilt, ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic films and fabrics for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

