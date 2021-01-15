Trevor Brown Sells 14,000,000 Shares of Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) Stock

Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) insider Trevor Brown sold 14,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £420,000 ($548,732.69).

On Thursday, January 7th, Trevor Brown sold 10,000,000 shares of Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £300,000 ($391,951.92).

Shares of RMS stock opened at GBX 2.98 ($0.04) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20. The stock has a market cap of £59.10 million and a P/E ratio of -14.90. Remote Monitored Systems plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 7.20 ($0.09).

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of developing and manufacturing digital monitoring and safeguarding systems for rotating shafts in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also offers security and risk management consultancy, and related software and services.

