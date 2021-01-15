Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$1.20 to C$2.30. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.74, with a volume of 399837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TCW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore upped their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.48.

In related news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$477,920.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$463.42 million and a PE ratio of -2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.22.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$74.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.33 million. Analysts forecast that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

